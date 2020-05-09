Deaths in Finland down during April, despite coronavirus pandemic

THL says there have now been a total of 5,880 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 265 deaths.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there hasn’t been any increase in the overall number of people dying in the country according to new figures from Statistics Finland.

Preliminary information shows that deaths during the last week of April were lower than the previous two years: 721 people died in the period 20th to 26th April this year, while the year before the figure was 1,001; and in 2018 the figure was 1,027.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL said on Saturday there have now been 5,880 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland, an increase of 142 from the day before.

There have also been a total of 265 coronavirus-related deaths, an increase of five from the previous day.

Across the country there are 161 patients in hospital receiving treatment for coronavirus, with 45 in intensive care.

THL says the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital and ICU in the majority of hospital regions is leveling off or declining.

More information on intensive care patients

Overall more than 70% of patients who received intensive care treatment have had some long-term illness according to doctor’s reports submitted to the Infectious Diseases Registry, and 90% of those who died had a long-term illness most commonly heart disease and diabetes.

There is data available on most of the patients who died, and so far 49% have been men, and 51% women – the average age is 84-years old.

“Deaths among working-age people are very rare and no [fatalities among] children and young people have been reported in Finland” says THL.