Coronavirus update: “The growth in positive tests is concerning”

Public health experts have given their latest assessment on the state of Covid-19 in Finland.

The Chief Physician at Finland’s Institute of Health and Welfare THL says there’s real concern over the increasing number of people testing positive for coronavirus.

Speaking at a Thursday morning briefing Taaneli Puumalainen says that a month ago in Finland there were parts of the country where almost no Covid-19 cases had been confirmed for weeks or even months before.

Now however the situation across Finland has worsened, says Puumalainen, with about 10% of people who get tested having a positive result.

The virus is now most prevalent among young adults aged 15-30, similar to a pattern seen elsewhere in Europe.

“When the disease starts to spread, it also spreads to other age groups which is worrying” he told reporters.

Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District is again seeing the fastest spread of the virus, but as the epidemic has now spread to all hospital districts the recommendation on wearing masks in public places where it’s not possible to keep safe distances has to be nationwide.

Spreading the virus

Officials from the Ministry of Health say that there are growing numbers of cases in all hospital districts, however most of the infections are happening in clusters which makes it easier to control them.

However the situation is different in the capital city region:

“It is clear that the increase in incidence, the increase in positive samples and the declining traceability are worrying signs of the acceleration of the epidemic” says Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki, who adds than in about half the cases of the virus it has not been possible to trace the origin.

Asked by journalists why the economy was being “punished” now by introducing more restrictive measures, when readiness in hospitals is better now than during the spring, Taaneli Puumalainen says it’s worth keeping in mind how the epidemic can develop if no preventive action was taken.

He says if the virus accelerates then hospitals will become overburdened and even more severe action will need to be take to curb the situation – so it’s better to have some restrictions now to stop the next phase of the viral spread in Finland.

“We have examples that if the situation is taken seriously, it can be stopped” says Voipio-Pulkki.