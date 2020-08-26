Coronavirus: Traffic lights, testing and waves of infections every few years

Officials have unveiled their new maps showing a traffic light system of low risk, medium risk and high risk coronavirus countries, as the Mayor of Helsinki warns Covid-19 could come in waves every few years.

Finnish authorities have unveiled their new ‘traffic light‘ system of warnings for European countries based on their various coronavirus infection rates.

At a Wednesday afternoon briefing the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL said that:

Green: Means the risk of infection is not significantly greater than in Finland, with only 8-10 confirmed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. The few European countries on this list include Estonia and Latvia.

Orange: The coronavirus risk is greater than Finland, with 10-25 confirmed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Some contries on this list include Norway, UK, Germany, Italy and Turkey.

Red: The risk of infection is considerably higher than in Finland (or the risk cannot be reliably assessed) with a very high incidence of coronavirus, more than 25 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants confirmed in the previous 14 days. Countries on this list include Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Russia, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, most of the Balkan region and eastern Europe.

Looking globally, Greenland, China and parts of southeast Asia are on the green list; while Canada, Mongolia, Japan and Australia are on the orange list; with USA and most of South America, almost all of Africa, plus India are on the red list.

“Finns or people living in Finland also travel to countries where the epidemic is worse than it is in Finland. Visiting such a country can increase your risk of getting a coronavirus infection compared to staying in Finland” says Mika Salminen from THL.

Testing and quarantine

Testing capacity for passengers arriving at Helsinki Airport from high risk countries will be increased. It’s still offered on a voluntary basis but it will be strongly advised, officials say.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health says there’s not enough resources to test everyone who comes from abroad but that attempts are being made to find infections at the borders by targeting people from high risk countries or who might be showing symptoms.

Lasse Ilka from the ministry says that around half of the coronavirus infections in Finland at present are domestic, and half are travel related.

THL’s Mika Salminen told journalists at Wednesday afternoon’s briefing that in future it could be possible to order forced quarantines – which would be based on a doctor’s assessment.

Salminen also says that there have been no known cases of coronavirus in Finland so far directly related to traveling on public transport. Earlier this month THL issued a recommendation to wear face masks on public transport and he says the recommendation is still valid when it’s not possible to maintain good social distancing.

Helsinki mayor: coronavirus was will come every few years

In a separate Wednesday briefing Helsinki Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (NCP) says that almost 40% of the country’s coronavirus cases and more than 50% of the deaths have happened in the capital city.

He says that while infection rates haven’t changed significantly in the last week compared to the week before, the city has been getting ready for the next wave – and he predicts future waves could come every few years.

“Now it seems like these are happening one after the other, intermittently, and even for quite some time. The autumn will show whether we can keep society open” he says.