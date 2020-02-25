Coronavirus quarantine keeps Finns in Tenerife hotel lockdown

Twenty Finnish holidaymakers are thought to be staying at the four-star hotel, with guests confined to their rooms after confirmed cases of covid-19.

Almost two dozen Finns are among a thousand people quarantined at a hotel in the Canary Islands, after three guests were diagnosed with Coronavirus.

The lockdown is being enforced by authorities at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in the south of the island of Tenerife, after an Italian doctor referred himself for tests when he got sick, and was later confirmed to have caught the covid-19 virus.

According to the Canarias Noticias news website, an Italian woman who was not yet showing symptoms, but who was traveling with the doctor, also tested positive for the virus. She and another man were later taken to hospital in the island’s capital Santa Cruz.

It’s believed there are 20 Finnish tourists staying at the four-star hotel which has been cordoned off with guests told to stay in their rooms.

The Finns are traveling with different holiday operators, and TUI tells News Now Finland that they have a number of Finnish, and other Nordic, holidaymakers staying at the hotel.

“We don’t know much but we know there are eight Nordic customers, and four of them are Finnish customers from TUI” says company spokesperson Laura Aaltonen.

“We don’t know how long things will take at the hotel but it’s shut down. My colleagues are there and have been sending messages to our clients. The hotel will take care of the food and everything” Aaltonen says.

A message on the hotel’s website says “to ensure the safety of customers and employees, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace will be temporarily closed until March 15.”