Coronavirus latest: Wednesday 11th March 2020

Here's our daily round-up of all the latest Covid-19 coronavirus news from Finland.

In today’s Finland coronavirus news round-up:

19 new cases of coronavirus confirmed – total of 59 so far;

Winter War commemorations going ahead as planned on Friday;

Viking Line issues profit warnings;

Terveystalo to offer coronavirus testing

19 new coronavirus cases confirmed

Health authorities say they’ve identified 19 new cases of the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus in Finland. It brings the current total up to 59 cases stretching back to the end of January:

11 new cases in Helsinki & Uusimaa Hospital District

3 new cases in Pirkanmaa Hospital District

1 new case in Southwest Finland Hospital District

1 new case in Central Finland Hospital District

1 new case in Kanta-Häme Hospital District

1 new case in South Karelia Hospital District

1 new case in South Ostrobothnia Hospital District

Winter War commemorations going ahead as planned on Friday

A national commemoration marking 80 years since the end of the Winter War is going ahead as scheduled for Friday, despite concerns over Covid-19.

Organisers tell News Now Finland that they’re looking at the situation each day, and making small adjustments to the event at the Helsinki Cathedral and in Senate Square, but for the time being everything will proceed as planned.

“It is an extremely important and historical event that has meant so much to so many people and such a part of the Finnish identity” says event producer Tiina-Kaisa Laakso-Liukkonen.

“Every day we are having a discussion how the situation is and we are continuing our planning” she adds.

President Niinistö, members of the government and invited guests will be attending the church ceremony and there’s an event with coffee music and speeches in Senate Square for the public from 09:00 until 12:00.

Handshakes are discouraged, to be replaced by smiles say organisers.

Viking Line issues profit warning

The Viking Line shipping company has issued a coronavirus-related profit warning. The company says operating conditions in the market have been “significantly weakened” and while it is still too early to know exactly what the impact on their earnings will be, the previous earnings outlook is no longer valid.

The company says they think this year’s profits will be more like 2019 profits.

Terveystalo offers coronavirus testing

Private health provider Terveystalo says it’s starting to offer Covid-19 coronavirus testing at its medical centres – for a cost of €195.

It will be available first in Helsinki from Thursday at a special separate testing point, and later in other cities, where Terveystalo clinics will also have separate testing points to avoid any potential contamination of other staff and patients.

“By launching coronavirus testing, we at Terveystalo want to respond to our customers’ desire to enable testing by qualified individuals, as well as relieve the pressure on and pressure on public healthcare” says Petri Bono, Terveystalo Chief Medical Officer.

“We want to speed up the process of finding and deciding on coronavirus infections. possible quarantine to slow down the widespread spread of the virus and stop the chains of infection in Finland” Bono adds.