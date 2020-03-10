Coronavirus latest: Tuesday 10th March 2020

Here's our daily round-up of all the latest Covid-19 coronavirus news from Finland.

In today’s Finland coronavirus news round-up:

Ten new cases of coronavirus confirmed

THL warns: don’t let grandparents look after sick kids

Foreign Ministry issues new travel advice for Germany & Austria

Defence forces reconsider participation in international exercises

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL confirms ten new cases of coronavirus in Finland since the previous update.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Finland to 40.

The new cases include three in Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District. Three more cases in Central Finland. One case each in Kanta-Häme, Southwest Finland, North Karelia and North Savo hospital districts.

The Helsinki cases involve two working age men who traveled to northern Italy, and one also went to Austria. The third infection is in a woman of working age who had contact with someone previously infected in northern Italy. All of the patients are at home recovering in isolation.

Of the three cases in Central Finland Hospital District one returned from an epidemic area abroad, while the other two people caught the infection in Finland – although health authorities don’t say if they’ve had contact with other infected people. All three patients are in isolation at home and reportedly “in good condition.”

All the other cases involve people who recently returned from northern Italy and tested positive for Covid-19.

Don’t visit grandma: health officials warn of dangers for elderly people

Health officials are warning people about how vulnerable the older generation is to the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus.

THL says if you get sick don’t visit elderly relatives – especially in care homes – even if you only have mild flu symptoms. There’s also a warning against asking grandparents to look after sick kids.

While the incidence of coronavirus in children and young people has been low, and the symptoms mild, severe cases and fatalities have happened especially with people over 70 who already have some underlying disease such as diabetes or heart disease. The highest risk group is people over 80 years of age.

New travel advisories for Austria and Germany

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued new travel advisories for parts of Germany and Austria where there are new viral clusters of Covid-19.

The ministry is now cautioning Finns against unnecessary travel to the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which borders Belgium and Netherlands and includes the cities of Cologne and Essen; and the Austrian region of Tirol which is in the east of the country with Innsbruck the largest city.

Defence Forces reconsider participation in international exercises

The Finnish Defence Forces is reconsidering whether to sent personnel to take part in international military exercises, in light of the spreading coronavirus epidemic.

The army’s chief of operations tells public broadcaster Yle that they’re monitoring the situation with regards to exercises up to four weeks in advance, and taking decisions on a case-by-case basis.

Some examples of upcoming events where Finnish military personnel might participate include exercises in Sweden and Estonia later this spring.

However, the army says it’s quite clear if there was some exercise planned in an area that becomes a hotspot for coronavirus, then clearly Finnish troops wouldn’t take part.