Coronavirus latest: Monday 9th March 2020

Here's our daily round-up of all the latest Covid-19 coronavirus news from Finland.

In today’s coronavirus news round-up:

30 cases of Covid-19 now confirmed in Finland;

ICYMI: Businesses urged to prepare for worsening coronavirus situation;

Finnair cancels all their flights to/from Italy;

President Niinistö calls for travel restraint and good hand hygiene;

Students and staff quarantined in two schools and a local college;

Helsinki stock market opens down on coronavirus concerns;

Health Ministry: “There’s no epidemic in Finland yet”;

THL confirms seven new coronavirus cases

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL has confirmed seven new coronavirus cases. It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Finland to 30.

Where are these new cases? There are three in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District; one in Päijät-Häme; one in Pirkanmaa; one in Kanta-Häme, and one in Southwest Finland Hospital District.

All of the new cases are connected with travel to Italy, or contact with someone who recently returned from there and is infected with coronavirus.

Businesses told to ramp up coronavirus epidemic preparations

Finnish businesses are being advised to take preparations now in case the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic spreads further into Finland and starts to impact their operations.

Although there have been only 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland so far – and almost all connected with travel to northern Italy – the numbers in other parts of Europe are growing.

“The bigger the companies, the more seriously they are taking it, and this is also in relation to how much manpower they have to direct to solving this issue” says Markku Rajamäki, who deals with risk and security management at the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK.

The organisation has already issued a 10-point plan for companies to get prepared to deal with coronavirus, as economists say it could put Finland into recession this year.

Read more at our original story here.

Finnair cancels all Italy flights

Finnair says it’s canceling all it’s flights to Italy until 7th April as the coronavirus outbreak there continues to spread – and as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against all unnecessary travel to northern Italy.

“The health and wellbeing of our customers is a key priority for us” says Finnair in a Monday statement.

The cancelled flights are:

AY1755 / AY1756 to/from Milan between 4th March and 7th April;

AY1751 / AY1752 to/from Milan between 9th March and 7th April;

Flights AY1761 / 1762, AY1763 / 1764, AY1767 / 1768 and AY1769 / 1770 to/from Rome between 12th March and 7th April.

Finnair is offering to re-route passengers, change travel, or refund the tickets.

President Niinistö urges hand hygiene and travel restraint

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö has taken to his Facebook page to advise people that they should think about cutting back on their travel during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Coronavirus should be taken seriously” says the president. “We now have to think about behaviour: travel and normal interaction with people. Cancellation of trips and events, and avoiding handshake and close contact” he writes.

Niinistö says Finns should consider “abstinence” when it comes to tourism. He says the self-isolation period is only two weeks and “is not a long time for restrained behaviour”. The president also encourages people to follow good hygiene practices when it comes to sneezing or washing hands.

In his own office, the president has instructed staff not to shake hands when they meet, to travel less and use videoconferencing more – and advises that they shouldn’t visit any high risk coronavirus areas during their free time.

Students & staff sent to quarantine

A school in Kangasala is closed today after a staff member tested positive for the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus. Up to 90 pupils and staff at the school – out of 500 – might have been exposed to the virus. Those patients have been told to self-isolate but the school is closed on Monday as a precaution.

Meanwhile 60 staff and pupils at a school in Lauttasaari have been ordered into quarantine after a staff member at the primary school tested positive for coronavirus. It affects classes 3E, 3F and 10 staff members who will have to self-isolate for the next two weeks.

The school itself won’t close since only a certain number of pupils and staff are potentially affected.

And in Forssa 31 students have been told to go into home quarantine at Wahren College after a teacher who went on a trip to northern Italy was confirmed with Covid-19.

Helsinki Stock Exchange opens down on coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus epidemic is having an adverse reaction on stocks and shares globally and Helsinki is no exception.

When the Helsinki Stock Exchange opened on Monday morning stocks were down an average of 6.41%. Some companies have been hit harder at the start of trading with Neste and Outokumpu’s stock prices down by more than 10%.

The fall in stock prices is being attributed to concerns that measures to combat Covid-19 are driving the global economy into recession.

Ministry of Health: No epidemic in Finland yet

A senior official at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has told MTV Uutiset that Finland cannot be yet classified as an epidemic zone for coronavirus.

During a Sunday night interview with news anchors Jesse Kamras and Kirsi Alm-Siira, Director General Päivi Sillanauke said that although the number of cases is expected to grow in Finland it’s not reached epidemic proportions yet.

“We have been able to keep the situation to the point where we have had isolated cases and have also been able to track down all those affected” Sillanauke said.

She added that quarantine efforts have had an impact to limit the spread of the virus in Finland.