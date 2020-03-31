Coronavirus latest: 1,384 confirmed cases, 17 deaths in Finland so far

Most of the confirmed cases of Covid-19, and most of the patient fatalities, have occurred in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District.

The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare THL says there have been 1,384 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland. That’s an increase of 71 cases from the day before.

There have also been 17 patients who died from the virus, since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed at the end of January.

THL notes that the actual number of infections in Finland likely to be much higher – they’ve said in the past up to 30 times higher – because not everyone with mild symptoms, or showing now symptoms at all, are tested.

There are currently 137 people in hospital getting treatment for coronavirus, and 56 of them in intensive care.

The majority of cases, and fatalities, are in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District.

Last Friday night Parliament approved a government proposal to restrict traffic movements into and out of Uusimaa region – affecting some 1.7 million people – until the middle of May. The idea is that it should slow or stop the spread of coronavirus out of the capital region to other parts of the country.

Who gets tested for coronavirus in Finland?

Around 2,500 coronavirus tests are being carried out every day in Finland by THL and in hospital districts around the country – more tests are being done by private healthcare providers as well.

Samples are primarily taken from patients with severe respiratory symptoms and from health and social care personnel.

Testing for coronavirus can also be done at the discretion of a doctor, if the patient has mild symptoms, or if they have to take recurring journeys, for example.

THL says that most of the cases of coronavirus in Finland have so far been mild.