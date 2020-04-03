Coronavirus advice letters begin to arrive in homes

The information packs are mostly in Finnish and Swedish but they do have links to advice in other languages as well.

An information pack from the government and health authorities about coronavirus has begun to arrive in homes.

It’s part of the government’s wider outreach to Finnish residents, and has been prepared by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The letter aims to ensure that people are fully informed about the spread of the virus.

“Every letter arriving home is one of the ways to share reliable information about the coronavirus and how to prevent it from spreading. It also reaches those living in Finland who do not search for information online or follow news broadcasts” explains Riikka Nurmi from the ministry.

The information pack has a cover letter, and three sets of instructions:

How to protect yourself and your family from the virus;

What to do if you or a relative falls ill, and how to treat them;

Guidelines for people aged over 70.

While the information is mainly in Finnish and Swedish – and also in Sámi languages in parts of Lapland – there are links to sites with advice in other languages as well.

“While there is a lot of talk about the coronavirus, there is a need for reliable information” says Nurmi.

Every home should have received their information letter by 9th April.