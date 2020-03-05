Authorities confirm five new Covid-19 cases in Finland

THL says that more cases of coronavirus are likely to crop up, linked with international travel but so far all the cases in Finland have been mild.

Healthcare authorities have confirmed five more cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Finland.

It brings the total number of cases in Finland since the end of January to twelve: eleven of those were domestic, and one was a tourist from China.

Three of the new cases are in the capital city region; one case in Pirkanmaa; and one case in Kanta-Häme.

All of the new Helsinki cases involves people who had contact with infected patients that traveled to northern Italy. The three new patients have been told to stay at home in isolation.

The Pirkanmaa case is also linked to travel in northern Italy. The 44-year old patient is in isolation at home and said to be in a good contition. Three close contacts have potentially been exposed to the infection.

The new Hämeenlinna case involves a child who traveled to northern Italy and returned to Finland on 3rd March. Back at home family members were feeling sick and contacted the Central Hospital in Kanta-Häme for testing the next day. Only one of the family’s samples tested positive and they had anyway self-isolated so the sick child had not gone to school.

The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare THL says that so far all the cases found in Finland have been mild.

“Cases related to international mobility and tourism will continue to be probable in Finland and related infections are possible” says THL.

