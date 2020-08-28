Traficom orders temporary halt to Turku-Skopje flight connection

Dozens of passengers on the WizzAir flight have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few weeks, and authorities decided the only way to slow the spread of the virus is to halt the flight.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom has ordered a temporary halt to the Turku-Skopje flight connection operated by budge airline WizzAir.

The ban begins on Friday, and remains in place until 10th September to try and limit the spread of coronavirus, and comes following a recommendation from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL.

In recent weeks up to 60 Finnish passengers have tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting Skopje, the capital of Northern Macedonia. Public health authorities have warned about a spike in coronavirus cases coming from the Balkan region of southeast Europe and this week the government introduced a ‘traffic light’ system which shows those countries as red, meaning the risk of infection is considerably higher than in Finland, with more than 25 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants confirmed in the previous 14 days.

THL concludes from testing passengers who arrived in Turku from Skopje in the last few weeks that there were an “exceptional number of people on those flights who could spread the coronavirus infection” and that a decision to impose quarantine orders on those passenger was acceptable.

Officials say that since there’s no mandatory Covid-19 testing for arriving passengers, and also no way for authorities to monitor self-isolation in practice, that it’s better for the flight to be halted to stop more infected passengers arriving home in Finland.