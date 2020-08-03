Tallink Silja stops selling ferry tickets from Sweden to Finland

Ongoing travel restrictions between the two countries mean that round-trip ferry tickets will only be sold from Turku, from 7th August.

Ferry company Tallink Silja is halting sales of round-trip ferry tickets from Sweden to Finland as of 7th August due to the coronavirus travel restrictions between the two countries.

In practice it means the Baltic Princess’ trip through the Archipelago cannot be started from Stockholm, but only from Turku.

The company also says it will sell only 75% of the vessels’ capacity to ensure there is plenty of space on board to allow for effective social distancing between passengers.

“At Tallink Silja we continue to cooperation closely with our national authorities and to follow their guidance for guaranteeing the safety of our passengers” says Marco Palmu, Commercial Director of Tallink Silja.

“We are flexible and respond quickly to all changes in the constantly evolving pandemic situation and ultimately simply want to ensure one thing – that we can continue to offer all our customers the safest and most comfortable experiences on the sea” he adds.

According to instructions from Finnish authorities, single tickets from Sweden to Finland should only be sold to Finnish passengers returning to Finland, or to passengers travelling between Finland and Sweden due to work or other unavoidable reasons.

However there have been a number of stories in the Finnish press in recent weeks about an influx of tourists from Sweden to Turku especially, despite the travel restrictions between the two countries.

There have so far been more than 80,400 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sweden, and 5,743 deaths. Finnish authorities have decided that countries must have fewer than 8 confirmed cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population during a two week period before travelers are allowed to come to Finland without the requirement to self-isolate: Sweden currently has around 13 cases per 100,000 population.