Report: Russia doesn’t consider Finland an influential EU country

A new report, commissioned by the Office of the Prime Minister, concludes that Russia doesn’t consider Finland to be an influential EU country.

The report, called ‘Moscow Speaks’, was written by a former military intelligence chief Rear Admiral Georgij Alafuzoff and a number of other experts. According to the Finnish News Agency STT, Alafuzoff is suspected of leaking information about a police investigation into Helsingin Sanomat’s coverage of an intelligence-gathering facility in Central Finland.

The report specifically looks at Russia’s communications aims, and how it gets it messages to the west. It covers official strategic communications from senior leaders in the Kremlin, rather than on information operations like troll farms, hacking or influence operations on social media.

According to the report Finland is regarded by Russia’s leaders as a friendly neighbour, but with no particular influence, and the authors say this is why Finland must work especially hard to be heard and understood in Moscow. The report’s authors conclude that Russia sees no added value in sending messages to Brussels through Helsinki.

At the heart of the bilateral relationship is President Sauli Niinistö, and his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While Finland’s membership of the EU is old news for the Russians, any suggestions of Finland joining NATO would likely change Russia’s perception of the Finns, the report says.

The report concludes with some key recommendations the authors think the Finnish government should be making, including strengthening relations with the St. Petersburg region, and to support the teaching of Russian language and culture in Finnish schools.