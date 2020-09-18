Q&A – New immigration registration process for Brits in Finland

Britain's transition phase ends at the end of 2020 so if British nationals want to keep on living and working in Finland after that time, they will have to apply again.

A new system for British nationals is coming into effect in Finland from 1st October, after President Sauli Niinistö signed the final legal paperwork on Friday.

Under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, British nationals already living in Finland and registered with authorities can retain their full residency rights for life – with one specific caveat – after the Brexit transition phase ends at midnight on 31st December 2020.

In practice it means around 5,000 British nationals who currently make Finland their home will have to start a new process to submit a residency application.

The Finnish Immigration Authority Migri says it will publish more details online from the middle of next week but we talked with an expert at Migri, as well as a policy adviser at the Ministry of Interior to figure out what you need to do, and answer some of the common questions people seem to have:

Why should I apply for this new post-Brexit residency status?

If you want to stay in Finland legally after the end of 2020 then you need to make this new application (there’s one big exception, but we deal with that below). The process is open until the end of September 2021 and having the status not only makes it possible for you to keep on living and working here – as a third country national now under Finnish law rather than an EU national – but having the new residency status will make it easier for you coming back into Finland, or crossing an external Schengen border.

I’ve already been here more than 5 years and I’m a permanent resident, does this apply to me as well?

This is the exception to the rule! If you’ve been living in Finland for more than five years, have already completed the permanent residency process and have a certificate to prove it, then strictly speaking you do not need to apply for this new status – but there are good reasons why you probably want to anyway. Keep reading for that information as well!

What is the process going to be like?

You can either complete the application process online, or fill in a paper form, and submit it to Migri (there’s no links yet on their website because the process doesn’t go live until next month).

Officials say the process should take about a month – but concede they’ve had a lot of backlogs with other permit processing recently. However this process is quite ‘light’ by comparison. No in-person interview is required, and you don’t need to submit a ton of paperwork unlike, say, a foreign student or someone coming to Finland from outside the EU for work.

The official we spoke to says they hope to be fast with the process but admit if 5,000 people apply on 1st October, they’re going to get overwhelmed and things will slow up. Just mentioning this to manage everyone’s expectations!

Migri will do a criminal background check and unless you’ve been convicted of a serious crime in a Finnish court then your application will essentially get rubber stamped and approved. You won’t have to prove where you live, how much you’re earning, where you’re working, that you have any special insurance or making pension contributions or anything like that.

One important thing to keep in mind: everybody will have to go to a Migri office to get their bio-metrics scanned and photographs taken. You can’t avoid this part of the process.

How much does it cost and what do I get?

The cost has not yet been set for people applying for the Withdrawal Agreement residency status however Migri says similar processes cost €48 so expect a price tag around that same amount.

Note: If you are already a permanent resident and want to get this new status as well, there is no cost for your application.

At the end of the process you will get a credit card-size ID which states you have Brexit residency rights in Finland.

Migri says they’re aiming for the first batch of cards to be sent out around Christmas time, at least, before 1st January when the cards might actually be needed.

I already have permanent residency, why should I also apply for this new status?

Good question! If you have permanent residency in Finland then as we said strictly speaking you do not need this new status.

However, when you get stopped at the border coming into Finland you would have to show your paperwork from Migri or the police to prove you’re a permanent resident. If you apply for this new status – and remember, it’s free for permanent residents – then you get the small ID card which is just more convenient for you than carrying old pieces of paper in your luggage.

What’s the difference between permanent residency and this new residency rights status?

There is an important difference in the two statuses.

This new residency rights status is valid for life – unless you leave Finland for a period of five years in which case it becomes invalid.

However: once you have been in Finland for more than five years you can apply for permanent residency and those rights never lapse: you can leave the country for as long as you like to live and work somewhere else, and then you are still entitled to residency in Finland because you always remain a permanent resident.

To sum up:

The new Brexit residency rights give you a handy ID card that allows you to keep living and working in Finland just like now – and then after five years if you become a permanent resident (a separate application process) you retain your residency rights forever, no catch.

So on balance we think it is worth it to have both of these statuses for convenience of travel in and out of Finland / around the Schengen area; and also to make sure you keep on being a permanent resident and hold on to your rights forever.