President Niinistö presses Putin on ‘poisoned’ opposition activist Navalny, Belarus

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö had what his office describes as “a long phone call” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

“The Presidents discussed opportunities to settle the tense situation in Belarus. The case of Alexei Navalny and the question of organising his health care was also addressed” the Office of the President says in a statement.

Niinistö tells Finnish public broadcaster Yle that he asked Putin whether Navalny could be moved to Germany for medical care. “It became clear to me from Putin that he sees no political or non-health barrier to the transfer” Niinistö is quoted as saying.

Opposition activist Alexi Navalny arrived in Berlin on Saturday morning to begin medical treatment, after falling seriously ill on flight on Thursday flying internally from Tomsk to Moscow. His plane was diverted to the city of Omsk where he was rushed to hospital and put in a medically-induced coma. While Navalny’s supporters said he had been poisoned, and health officials in Omsk said there were traces of a chemical found in his skin and hair, doctors also said he might be suffering from a metabolic condition caused by low blood sugar.

“The struggle for Alexey’s life and health is just beginning, and there is still a lot to go through, but now at least the first step has been taken” Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter as the medical flight left Omsk bound for Berlin on Saturday morning.

Numerous Putin regime critics and democracy activists in Russia have been poisoned, imprisoned, assassinated or died under mysterious circumstances in recent years.

Ongoing opposition in Belarus

Meanwhile peaceful protests continue in Belarus almost two weeks after a widely disputed presidential election returned incumbent Alexander Lukashenko to power – another subject under discussion when President Niinistö spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) said this week that the elections in Belarus were not free and fair, echoing other EU leaders and international organisations.

“The EU is following the situation closely. The elections in Belarus did not fulfill international or the EU criteria and were neither free nor fair. The European Council expressed its full solidarity with the people of Belarus to determine its own future” Marin told journalists on Wednesday.

Protesters in Belarus say the elections were rigged to guarantee Lukashenko, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, a landslide win. Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of towns and cities across Belarus, and many workers, including those in state-run enterprises, have shown their solidarity by going on strike.

Thousands of people were initially detained by security forces loyal to Lukashenko, with widespread reports of torture and mistreatment.

“We condemn any violence against peaceful protesters, and demand the release of political prisoners” Sanna Marin said this week, adding that there should be new elections “which meet democratic standards”.

Marin confirmed to News Now Finland that EU leaders did not discuss Russia’s role in the ongoing Belarus crisis during their Wednesday video conference meeting.

