Oval Office ceremony marks return, reburial of Indigenous remains from Finnish museum

A ceremony at the Oval Office with US President Donald Trump marked the end of a four year process to return Indigenous bones and burial objects from the National Museum of Finland to their ancestral homelands.

The remains of 20 Pueblo Indians, and 28 artifacts interred with them, were reburied last weekend but Trump marked the historic first return of remains of Indigenous people from overseas at the White House on Friday.

The event was attended by Finland’s new ambassador to the USA Mikko Hauttala, the American Ambassador to Finland Robert Pence, and Director General of the National Museum of Finland Elina Anttila.

”This is a historic and remarkable moment. The process has been delicate. It has been important to respect the wishes of the Tribes” said Ambassador Pence who also presented his credentials to President Trump in a separate Oval Office ceremony on Friday, after getting a negative Covid-19 test before their meeting. Trump had previously discussed the subject of returning the remains during a meeting with President Sauli Niinistö in 2019.

The Mesa Verde collection at the museum in Helsinki includes 600 artifacts from the ancient Pueblo Indians dating from the 500s to the 14th century. It was taken in the 1890s by Swedish geologist Gustaf Nordenskiöld.

“It is great that the long-prepared handover has now taken place in excellent cooperation between the parties. Throughout the delicate and emotional process, it has been extremely important for us to respect the wishes of the tribes” says Elina Anttila.

Indigenous peoples were represented in the repatriation process by the Hopi, Acoma, Zia, and Zuni tribes.

“Finland is committed to international agreements and museum ethical principles that emphasize the importance of cultural property for the peoples of its countries of origin. The increasingly important task of the Finnish National Museum is to strengthen intercultural dialogue, diversity and everyone’s right to their own cultural heritage” Antilla adds.

Finland’s national collections are the property of the state, so the transfer required the permission of the Government, which was given in August.

Today, the export of cultural heritage material away from the country of origin is governed by international agreements. However in the 1890s, no treaties had been drawn up, and today’s treaties do not apply retroactively.

The National Museusm of Finland says that although the introduction of artifacts from graves, including human remains, was not illegal in the past, it can now be said that the great cultural and spiritual significance of the graves for the indigenous people was not taken into account.