Lapland Police investigated over sneaky Sweden snus run

The Lapland Police Department has turned itself in to the Prosecutor General’s office for investigation, after a widely-circulated photograph on social media appeared to show one of their police patrol cars parked outside a snus shop in Haparanda, Sweden.

The northern border between Finland and Sweden is closed for all but essential journeys such as medical personnel or truck drivers bringing goods back and forth.

Although it’s not illegal to have or to use the snus tobacco product in Finland, it is not possible to buy it here under EU laws. Many Finns get their supplies from Sweden, one way or another.

The local snus market in Finland has reportedly dried up during the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, with few cross-border journeys permitted.