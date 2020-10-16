Justice at last for Namibian students as Joensuu racist attackers are convicted

It took more than two years for this case to come to court - and in the meantime one of the attackers killed someone else in a violent knife attack.

Two foreign students from Namibia, who were the victims of a racist assault in September 2018, have finally seen their attackers convicted.

A 35-year old Finnish man was sentenced to six months in prison for his part in the attack, and other unrelated crimes; while a 21-year old Finnish man is already being held for psychiatric evaluation after being found guilty of stabbing a cyclist to death a year after he attacked the Namibian students.

“Finally justice is served” says Fillemon Shuumbwa Kauluma, one of the victims.

“I never knew that this case would come to end like it did, in our favour. Especially considering the time that has passed and the fact that we left Finland. I am grateful that we could be heard and justice is finally served” he tells News Now Finland from his home in Northern Namibia.

The two students were able to participate by phone in the trial process and have their voices heard, but it almost didn’t happen thanks to repeated missteps between the Finnish and Namibian legal authorities, and embassies, apparently unable to help with delivering the witness testimonies via video link.

The length of time the case took to even come to court is also symptomatic of a Finnish legal system over-burdened with bureaucracy; routinely sanctioned by the European Court of Human Rights over the glacial pace of many cases; and which leaves crime victims in limbo for months, even years.

An official from the North Karelia District Court tells Karjalainen newspaper that the case could have come to court as early as December 2018 but was put on the back burner because the victims had returned to their home country by this time.

So what’s the background to the case?

Kauluma and a fellow master’s degree student Esegiel Katjita were part of a group of 25 Namibians studying primary education at the University of Eastern Finland.

In September 2018 the friends were taking a break from studying for their final exams, and decided to eat a late lunch in a local park when the two attackers and a female companion came to harass them.

One man picked up a cement block from a nearby construction site and threw it towards the students, yelling racial slurs in Finnish, but also saying “you don’t belong here, go back to your own country” in English.

The court heard how the students were hit and kicked, and threatened with a knife during the attack.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident there was strong and swift condemnation from the local police chief, the university rector and the mayor; and Kauluma and Katjita were offered counselling as well.

Unfortunately the case of the two Namibian students and their slow march towards justice is not unusual in Finland. Nor is it a new problem. Over the last 60 years the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has passed 62 judgements against Finland for the length it takes for legal proceedings.

That’s almost three times the number of judgements against the other Nordic countries combined for the same type of complaint. Norway, for example, has only had two judgments against it in the last 60 years at the ECHR for delayed justice.

“There is a saying: justice delayed, is justice denied” Henrik Elonheimo, an Adjunct Professor in Criminology and Restorative Justice at the University of Turku said in an interview earlier this year.

“It’s a well known problem that our our legal proceedings take too long. That way, actually it’s not real justice anymore.”

—

You might also be interested in: