Hundreds of ‘Brexit Brits’ lodge Migri applications – but questions remain about the process

We talked with a Brexit expert at the Finnish Immigration Service to find out answers to some of the most common questions people are asking about the new Brexit residency process.

Hundreds of British nationals have lodged applications to change their immigration status in Finland since the Immigration Service Migri opened the process at the beginning of October – but the process itself still raises a lot of questions among the British community in Finland.

The new immigration status effectively moves an estimated 5,000 UK nationals from being EU citizens to what is called ‘third country nationals’ and secures their rights to continue living here under the Withdrawal Agreement signed between the British Government and the European Union as part of the Brexit process.

According to figures obtained by News Now Finland, there have been 436 Brexit-related applications by British nationals between 1st October and 17th October, with 183 people already having their interviews and completing the application process. Decisions will start to be made during November, with new right of residence cards issued during December or January.

Appointments are available within 2-3 weeks at the busiest Migri office in Helsinki although last minute appointment have been cropping up in the system. On Wednesday for example there were 18 Brexit appointments dealt with at Migri’s Helsinki office in Sörnäinen alone.

These appointments take approximately 20 minutes and applicants will have to give an electronic signature, and have their fingerprints taken as part of the process.

So what are the post-Brexit immigration categories that Brits in Finland fit into?

UK nationals in Finland have until the end of September 2021 to assert their Withdrawal Agreement rights, but uncertainty remains for some Brits about the amount of evidence they have to provide, and why.

We spoke with one of Migri’s Brexit experts Panu Ylivainio to get more clarity on how the new system is working.

“I must stress that we want to make it as easy as possible for everyone, and convert as many people as possible” says Ylivainio, explaining that the amount of evidence British nationals are being asked to provide might vary compared to other EU countries, but that it’s all laid out in the Withdrawal Agreement and Brits are not being made to give more paperwork than any other EU national would have to provide in Finland.

There are three categories that British nationals fit into when asserting their Withdrawal Agreement rights to continue living in Finland:

Right of residence under the Withdrawal Agreement

The basic, entry-level category is the ‘right of residence under the Withdrawal Agreement’ which any British citizen can qualify for if they move to Finland even during the Brexit transition period up until the end of December.

“The requirement is the same as for any other citizens of EU member states who want to come here – and like British people when they originally registered” says Migri’s Panu Ylivainio.

“The main thing with this application type is to show that you still have the legal grounds for continuing to live in Finland” after Brexit.

There are four main ways British nationals can meet those requirements:

Having a job – the big idea behind freedom of movement;

Being a student enrolled for studies in Finland;

Being a family member of a Finn or EU national living in Finland;

Having sufficient funds to live here – perhaps with independent financial means;

Migri says they do understand peoples’ circumstances change but British nationals need to fit into at least one of these categories in order to claim this right of residence under the Withdrawal Agreement treaty.

In theory someone might not fit in to any category at all, and might not have their application approved. In that case there would be an appeals process although Migri doesn’t rule out the possibility a British national could be deported, if they are not legally living in Finland under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement after 31st December 2020.

And what about the daunting list of evidence on the Migri website which makes it seem like all sorts of documents might be needed to support an application? It looks as though Migri has decided to list everything that might be required, rather than just those items which are definitely required.

“As far as the amount of evidence here in our website we have mentioned examples on attachments that people can provide, but again these are examples, so when it comes to tax information that’s not something we require on a regular basis. However a job contract that is some basic document of course if you’re employed” says Ylivainio.

And what defines a ‘family member of a Finn or EU national living in Finland’? According to Migri that means you are married, or have been living together at the same address for two years as if you are married; or if a couple has a child together.

“In rare instances there might be some other grounds” to qualify under the family or relationship category “then it could be decided case-by-case.”

2. Application for right of permanent residence

This category is for anyone who has lived in Finland for more than five years but has not already made a separate application at some point to become a permanent resident.

“This is the one where you have to provide the most evidence” cautions Migri’s Panu Ylivainio.

“People should apply for it now but we then have to investigate that they hold grounds for residence for that five year period uninterrupted.”

If you’ve had one job, or one spouse/partner for five years while living in Finland then it becomes easier. But you can’t have come to Finland five years ago, then left for a year, then come back for another year – the permanent residency status is given after five uninterrupted years (holidays, short trips back home or business trips out of Finland don’t count against you though).

“Of course for anyone to suddenly have to search their archives and come up with documents from past five years it’s understandable that it can be difficult” says Ylivainio.

The advice from Migri is for people in this category to apply with as much documentation as you can find but if you don’t meet the evidence threshold to prove your five year residency, you might well fit into the basic ‘right of residence under the Withdrawal Agreement’ category instead, for the time being – then apply again when you’ve notched up five consecutive years, with evidence.

3. Converting permanent residency

This category is for anyone who already lived in Finland for five years and who already at some point previously completed the permanent residency process.

Migri says it’s the easiest category in terms of evidence, because all the paperwork and investigations have already been carried out from their side so they’re essentially just swapping one existing category for the new Withdrawal Agreement permanent residence category.

“If you have done this earlier now we don’t have to investigate anything at all, but by law we have to investigate it at some point” says Ylivainio.

There is however one update to this category: previously, Migri said it was optional to convert a current permanent residency into the new one. Now they’re advising that thinking in the EU has changed on this and they strongly recommend people apply to change – it’s free – to guarantee that individuals have exercised their rights under the Withdrawal Agreement.