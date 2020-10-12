Haavisto calls for Russian cooperation, as EU agrees sanctions over Navalny poisoning

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) has called on Russia to cooperate in an investigation about the use of the novichok chemical agent, as EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg agree to impose sanctions on Russia over the incident.

EU countries believe that novichok, made in a Russian laboratory, was used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in August. Navalny and his supporters have blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for being behind the assassination attempt, something the Kremlin has denied.

When Navalny became ill, he was first treated in the city of Omsk where doctors wanted to keep him. However, after an intervention by Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö, Navalny was moved to a clinic in Berlin for treatment. He responded well, regained consciousness, and was released from hospital by the end of September.

“It’s very important that we should have a common opinion on the Navalny case, and it’s of course a case where the law has been broken by producing a substance like novichok, the law has been broken by broken by using it on Russian territory” Haavisto told reporters in Luxembourg.

“We really need a full Russian cooperation on the investigations” he said.

Haavisto and his EU colleagues – lead by Germany and France – have agreed to freeze the assets of some of those suspected of being involved in the attempt on Navalny’s life, and to place a travel ban on them.

“Important political agreement reached to impose targeted sanctions as a united Europe reaction to the poisoning of Alexei Navalny” Haavisto said after the limited, targeted sanctions were agreed.

Tests last week carried out by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confimed the use of the novichok nerve agent on Navalny, which the German foreign minister says is an “objectively clear” breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention.