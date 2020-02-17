German terror suspects ‘had links with Soldiers of Odin’

Finland's Security Police SUPO says that Soldiers of Odin have no yet been deemed to be a threat to national security.

An alleged terror cell in Germany has forged links with the Finnish-founded far-right vigilante group Soldiers of Odin, according to reports in a German newspaper and the BBC.

Police in Germany arrested 12 men suspected of being members of a terror cell called ‘Der harte kern’ (‘The Hard Core’) on Friday, and another man is still on the run.

Authorities believe the men planned to carry out attacks against politicians, asylum-seekers, mosques and the Muslim community in Germany.

The Welt am Sonntag newspaper says The Hard Core group was founded last September and communicated through WhatsApp, and that investigators have now discovered links with Soldiers of Odin members.

Finland’s Security Police SUPO says that although Soldiers of Odin was founded in Finland, it has since spread beyond Finnish borders.

“Soldiers of Odin also operates in other countries, such as Germany. The departments each in each country operate independently” explains SUPO in a statement to News Now Finland, adding that they have no comments to make about any possible contacts between the terror suspects arrested in Germany, and anyone in Finland.

SUPO says that Soldiers of Odin activities “have not yet been deemed to be a danger to national security in Finland.”

“The movement’s activities have mainly taken the form of locally threatening public order and security activities, such as demonstrations and street patrols.”