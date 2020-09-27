Foreign Minister “seriously concerned” about escalating Caucasus conflict

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) says he’s “seriously concerned” about the situation in the Caucasus region of Central Asia.

His comments come as Armenia and Azerbaijan military forces clash over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region which is regognised as part of Azerbaijan, but which is controlled by ethnic Armenians.

The status of Nagorno-Karabakh has been a source of simmering and sometimes deadly tensions between the two countries since the break-up of the Soviet Union. Traditionally, Russia has supported the Armenians, while Turkey has been an ally of Azerbaijan.

The conflict started earlier on Sunday morning with the Armenian government saying there had been an attack on the Nagorno-Karabakh capital which left several civilians dead. The Armenians say they destroyed tanks, drones and helicopters in response.

The Azeris say they launched a counter offensive in response to Armenian shelling of their territory, but admit a helicopter was shot down.

Both countries have declared martial law, which gives their militaries sweeping powers over civilian government functions.

In a statement, Pekka Haavisto said Finland was “seriously concerned about exchange of fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

“Finland urges an immediate end to the fighting. Both countries must exercise restraint and use all channels of communication, including the good offices of the OSCE [Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe].”

The OSCE issued its own call for restraint and dialogue during the day on Sunday.