Finnish leaders join chorus of congratulations for Biden and Harris

The presumptive president-elect secured the 270 electoral college votes required to succeed Donald Trump in the White House.

Finnish political leaders have joined an international chorus of congratulations for presumptive US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

The pair crossed the threshold of 270 electoral college votes needed under the American system to win the presidency, although the results still have to be certified state-by-state. Incumbent President Donald Trump has also said he’ll challenge the results of several of those state counts in the courts, after claiming there’s widespread voter fraud but without offering any evidence to substantiate his allegations.

“My congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Looking forward to cooperating on transatlantic relations” Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) writes on Twitter.

President Sauli Niinistö said “I have congratulated Joe Biden on his election. I look forward to continuing to build on our strong partnership with him and Kamala Harris.”

At a Sunday morning press briefing, Niinistö said he would welcome America’s re-entry into the Paris Climate Accords, which Donald Trump pulled out of; and also said that he was looking forward to working with a US administration that places a premium on international cooperation.

The Finnish president invested a lot of time building a relationship with Donald Trump, including visits to the White House and hosting the July 2018 Russia-America summit with Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. However the bilateral relationship has improved over the years outwith the scope of the Trump presidency: including around shared cooperation on icebreakers and 5G technology, and the possible purchase of American fighters by the Finnish Air Force.

Finnish leaders were echoing similar comments from other regional politicians. Swedish PM Stefan Löfven offered “warm congratulations” and said he was looking forward to working jointly “for multilateralism, democracy and global security” as well as the environment.

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said that her country and the US “remain strong allies and committed partners”; while Norwegian PM Erna Solberg described America as “Norway’s most important ally”; and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen said she wants to continue “close bilateral cooperation” and “strengthen the transatlantic partnership.”

WATCH: Joe Biden, as Vice President, sends a video message to Finland during the 2017 independence celebrations: