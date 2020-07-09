Finnish diver dies in Lofoten Islands accident

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon and although CPR was given at the scene, the 60-year old man was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

A Finnish man has died in a diving accident in northern Norway.

The University of Northern Norway says on Twitter that the incident took place in Fiskebøl in Nordland, part of the Lofoten Islands. A 60-year old man was taken to the hospital in the city of Tromsø by rescue helicopter “but was unfortunately declared dead on arrival.”

The hospital says his relatives have been notified.

Meanwhile Norwegian public broadcaster NRK has more information about the incident which happened around 14:00 on Wednesday afternoon and say medics on the helicopter performed CPR at the scene before taking the diver to Tromsø.

Police say they seized some diving equipment to try and clarify the cause of the accident.

NRK reports the man and the group he was diving with are all Finnish nationals.