Finnish Church, a hub of community life in London, facing lockdown again

England is going into a month-long lockdown as coronavirus cases surge - but the Finnish Church has already been adapting the way it reaches out to Finns in Britain.

The Finnish Church in London is facing another period of prolonged lockdown as coronavirus cases surge in England – and that means ongoing restrictions for the staff and those people who rely on the church’s services.

There’s an estimated 20,000 Finns in the UK and the church, first established as a seaman’s mission in the late 1800s, has become a hub of community life for many of the Finns, and ‘friends of Finland’, who live in the English capital – whether they’re religious or not.

“We are a church, but also a community. And I think the role is quite important” says Marjaana Härkönen, Rector of the Finnish Church in London.

“We have the biggest Finnish event of the year in Great Britain with our Christmas Bazaar. Obviously on a weekly basis we have our toddlers club which really brings people to the church. We are a meeting place, and we organise all kinds of events connected to the Finnish year” she tells News Now Finland, shortly before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a month-long lockdown that also closes places of worship.

Apart from monthly church services in Finnish, and Christmas carol services, the church is also the only place in Britain to perform baptisms, weddings and funeral services in Finnish, which attracts a dedicated congregation. A sauna, hostel rooms, cafe and shop filled with Finnish home comforts are also very popular with the community as well as visitors – but all of these activities have been pared back during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is not a local parish church, so people travel here and they come for the services but obviously a big part of it is other meeting other people, talking and eating together” says Marjaana.

The church also has a social welfare role – the busiest days are usually Tuesdays when the toddler’s club meets and everyone speaks in Finnish – and there’s outreach to Finnish mariners at British ports and counseling as well. This year in particular the church’s staff has played an important role in helping older members of the community apply for their new post-Brexit immigration status in Britain.

“Coronavirus has changed a lot. During the first lockdown we needed to close the whole building. We now have our cafe and shop open but we can’t have any events so there’s only a few people coming here. The doors are open, but we can’t really reach out to the community the way we used to.”

From Thursday of this week that will also change. People in England will have to stay at home unless there’s a specific reason to go out – like work which cannot be done remotely, or for education.

There’s new restrictions around meeting indoors and outdoors; pubs, restaurants and non-essential stores will close; gyms, cinemas and other leisure venues will also be shut for a month. Most religious services are banned, but funerals with a maximum of 30 mourners are permitted.

Marjaana Härkönen says her church has already revolutionised the way it operates this year, turning to technology to replace in-person services.

“Fortunately we have skilled social welfare officers who can reach out via social media, Zoom, phone and all kinds of messages. We have our YouTube channel with our monthly service. It’s a totally different experience. But it is what it is, there’s not much we can do about it right now.”

The church’s weekly toddler club has also moved onto Zoom, but even when lockdowns are finally over Marjaana reckons the coronavirus legacy will live on in the way the church might offer a new mixture of online events and in-person meetings.

“I think we have learned a lot, how to reach out to the community via all these new things like Zoom. Once we are able to meet live we are eagerly waiting for that” she says.

“But then again we can also have hybrid meetings so that people all over Great Britain can also participate in our toddler club and services. There will be some who come back, we can have have the lines open to people who can’t travel.”