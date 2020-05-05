Finland gives €36m for vaccine research

Some of the money had been pledged previously, but some of the cash is new.

Finland has promised to give €36 million to international efforts to find a vaccine for coronavirus. The announcement came as part of a global pledge drive that raised €7.4 billion from 20 countries and organisations including the European Union.

The amount that Finland has pledged is made up mostly of funding already promised earlier this spring, plus €2.5 million the the global vaccine alliance Gavi, and a €10 million increase in humanitarian aid.

“It is important to ensure that vaccines, treatments and medicines for Covid-19 are made available globally, regardless of where they were developed” says Minister of Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (Left).

Some other countries which pledged money include Norway with €1 billion; €762 million from Japan; €525 million from Germany; €125 million from Spain and €3 million from Greece. Neither the USA nor Russia contributed any money.

In addition to the international money, the Finnish government is also supporting domestic research by giving €6 million to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL to help them develop rapid diagnostic and antibody testing methods, and to monitor the effectiveness of measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Another announcement on specific support for home-grown Finnish vaccine research is expected soon.