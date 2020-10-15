Finland and Latvia to develop new armoured vehicle prototype

The development deal to design two prototype versions of a new Patria 6x6 vehicle is estimated to cost €7.3 million, with costs split between the two countries.

The governments of Finland and Latvia have signed an agreement to jointly develop a new armoured vehicle together with Finland’s state-owned Patria Land Oy.

The new prototype Patria 6×6 will have armoured personnel carrier and command and control variants, and will allow the two countries to pool resources when it comes to maintenance, logistics and training.

“We appreciate it that despite the situation caused by the Covid-19 epidemic we are able to continue the bilateral materiel cooperation in this way” says Finnish Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen (Centre) in a statement.

“Both countries were able to reconcile their requirements and reach an agreement” he adds.

Finland will take the lead on the project, which will continue until the end of 2021 with the first deliveries of the new prototype Patria vehicle due next year. A new agreement would have to be drawn up if the two countries want to then buy the new vehicles in bulk.

“This is an important opening for developing the infantry’s and the entire army’s mobility and building a new capability for our troops” says Inspector of Infantry Colonel Rainer Peltoniemi from Army Command Finland.

“With the joint research and product development project, it is possible to find solutions to improve interoperability, save life cycle costs and improve security of supply” Peltoniemi says.

The total value of the development deal is estimated at €7.3 million with costs being shared between Finland and Latvia.