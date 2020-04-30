Estonia business lobby group calls on Finland to open the border

A letter sent to Prime Minister Sanna Marin highlights the successful shared land border between Estonia and Latvia, where workers can cross to go to their jobs without quarantining.

The Estonian Confederation of Employers Tööandjad has lobbied Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) and the Finnish government to open the border between the two countries – which they say is vitally important for Estonia’s economy.

In a letter to the PM, the organisation points to an agreement between Estonia and Latvia which keeps their shared land border open for people going back and forth to work, without having to go into quarantine in their home country.

At present, anyone arriving in Finland from a foreign country would have to go to mandatory self-imposed isolation.

“First of all, we welcome the fact that freight transport between Estonia and Finland has been preserved. This is extremely important for Estonia, as our economy is highly dependent on exports and freely functioning supply chains” says Kai Realo the President of the Federation.

“We are proposing Finland to consider easing the restrictions for border crossings, and allowing the free movement of workers between Estonia and Finland” he adds.

The Federation wants to shipping companies allowed to start operating again “as soon as possible” and says ferry operators and tourist companies are prepared to comply with strict hygiene requirements, including limiting ship occupancy, in order to minimise the risks of spreading coronavirus.

Estonian public broadcasting compane EER reports that Pekka Haavisto (Green) has told them the Finnish government will be discussing a possible phased re-opening of the brder this coming Sunday.