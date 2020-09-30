Double duty: PM to represent Finland and Sweden at EU meeting

The meeting was supposed to have taken place last week, but was postponed after a possible coronavirus exposure.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is attending a special European Council meeting in Brussels on 1st and 2nd October – and rather unusually she’ll be representing both Finland and Sweden.

That’s because Sweden’s PM Stefan Löfven is unable to attend, as the meeting coincides with his mother’s funeral.

Under European Council rules only a head of state or government can represent one of the member states at these meetings so Marin will do double duty for the Nordic neighbours. Sweden’s EU Minister Hans Dahlgren will be on hand in Brussels to help out if needed.

On the agenda this week are issues like the internal market, industrial policy and digitalisation – as well as relations with China and Turkey; the situation in Belarus; and the case of the poisoning of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny.

The meeting had been due to go ahead last week, however it was postponed after the President of the European Council Charles Michel had a possible exposure to coronavirus through one of his security guards. Michel has since tested negative.