Coronavirus: More international border controls restored

New restrictions come into force at Finland's external borders from Monday, for a number of countries.

Finland is restoring border controls with Norway from Monday as the rate of coronavirus infections has increased there.

It means the 700km border between the two countries can only be crossed at official crossing points, with travel documents, and for an exceptional reason like a family emergency or work: tourism doesn’t count. Even then, people who come from Norway will generally be expected to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

However there is an exception to the rules on restrictions for those people living in cross-border communities on both sides of the Norwegian and Swedish borders. Authorities have recognised that very often, people’s lives taken them back and forth on a daily basis.

“For Nordic traffic, it is sufficient for a Nordic citizen to be able to prove his or her identity in some way. In principle, the traveler must be able to prove by document that he or she belongs to the local border community on the basis of his or her place of residence. If necessary, border guards may ask the passenger more specific questions to ascertain this” the Finnish Border Guard says in a statement.

Border controls are also back in force today between Finland and other European countries from Monday: Denmark, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Malta, San Marino,

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises people to “avoid unnecessary travel”.

This graphic helps you see at a glance which countries are impacted by the new regulations:

Finland travel restrictions list 24.08.2020