Chelsea Flower Show garden celebrates Finland’s Baltic coast

This year's garden marks the second time Finland will have its own space at the prestigious show.

A Finnish garden at this year’s Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show in London will celebrate the country’s Baltic coast and sauna culture.

‘The Finnish Soul’ has been designed by landscape designer Taina Suonio, returning to the show for her second year after creating the first ever Finnish garden there in 2019.

This year’s spectacular garden features a wooden sauna building with an area to cool-off, and a seaside garden filled with indigenous plants.

The garden recreates the natural green seaside nature, while in the sauna’s cool-off area the red, white and blue of traditional summer flowers will be seen. The sauna has a green meadow roof and there will be large rocks on site just as there would be on Finland’s Baltic coast.

Some of the plants from Taimisto Huutokoski, Europe’s northernmost nursery, have familiar names like Rosa blanda ‘Tarja Halonen’, and ‘Rosa pimpinellifolio ‘Tove Jansson’.

This year marks the International Year of Plant Health, and also the 40th anniversary of the Helsinki Convention on the Protection of the Baltic Sea.

The Chelsea Flower Show takes place from 19th to 23rd May, and ‘The Finnish Soul’ garden is sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Finnish-British Chamber of Commerce; as well as local stonework and sauna companies.

You might also be interested in: