Bittersweet victory for Finns with partners trapped abroad and waiting on visas

Hundreds of Finns with partners stuck overseas and needing visas joined a Facebook group to urge a change in attitude from Finnish authorities.

Campaigners say they’re pleased that new visa rules mean their partners, stranded abroad by coronavirus travel bans, can now apply for visas to visit Finland – but they question why it’s taken so long to happen.

Posting online as part of the ‘Love Is Not Tourism‘ social media campaign, more than 240 Finns in the Facebook group were calling on the government to resume visa services to reunite them with their loved ones.

It seems that authorities have now heard their pleas.

While being in a committed relationship was considered a valid reason for entry into Finland even during border lockdowns, people whose nationalities meant they must anyway apply for visas to come here were stuck as Finnish embassies closed their visa offices.

Although it has been possible to still apply for a visa under some specific categories, romance wasn’t one of them until recently.

“As of 10 August, an established relationship is also considered an essential reason for entry on the basis of which a visa to Finland can be applied for” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms to News Now Finland.

Some people involved in the online pressure group say the whole situation could have been handled better by Finnish authorities. One of the women we interviewed for this story only wanted to use her first name, while two others preferred to use pseudonyms. One cited the amount of hate messages she’s received on social media since speaking out on the issue of immigration, while another was concerned that her advocacy might jeopardize her partner’s visa application.

“The community only learned about this on 17th August when it was published on the

ministry website” says Milla, one of the people behind the ‘love is not tourism’ campaign which called on Finland to emulate countries like Norway, Denmark and Switzerland and accept visa applications for people in established relationships.

“Apart from that general or public announcement on the 17th nothing had been communicated from the ministry or the embassies. The embassies kept on saying that they cannot process visa applications until further notice” she adds.

Separated by coronavirus restrictions

Among the members of the online group are Finns whose partners come from Thailand, Australia, India, Philippines, Sri Lanka, UAE, Russia, Turkey, Serbia, Jordan and Indonesia – among other countries.

Anne, who didn’t want to give her last name, is in Finland while her partner is stuck in Serbia. The Finnish Embassy in Belgrade has been closed for visa applications throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and Jenni says her family is desperate to be reunited.

“My biggest wish now is that my fiancé can come to Finland next month, that we can finally start living a normal family life and that our daughter doesn’t have to miss her daddy every day” she tells News Now Finland in a phone interview.

Some of the partners in the campaign group aren’t necessarily stuck in their home countries, but have found themselves in third countries because of work or transit reasons.

That’s the case with Elina.

“In March I traveled to Jordan to meet my fiancé. Suddenly Jordan decided to close its borders and we had couple of days to pack our bags and leave the country while it was still possible” she explains.

“However, my fiancé’s visa wasn’t still valid, so he had to travel to Turkey to wait some days there. His [new] visa was valid on Friday but Finland closed the borders already on Thursday. They didn’t allow him to board and he was stuck in Turkey for months. Since then we have waited for some positive news from Finland” says Elina.

Ministry: No timetable to re-open visa operations

Some people in the ‘Love Is Not Tourism Finland’ group have expressed their frustration at what they say is poor messaging on the part of Finnish authorities over this issue.

In such an atmosphere, rumours circulate among the group members: that individual embassies won’t open up to process visa applications; or that some embassies and consulates in larger countries are opening imminently, leading to possible false hope.

There’s also questions why Finland hasn’t been able to process visa applications during the coronavirus crisis, while other European countries seemed to manage.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says they don’t have a set timetable of when visa services will be fully open again – nor is there a fixed criteria on which embassies or consulates will open first.

“Visa applications for certain specific categories have been and still are accepted at our embassies as much as the Covid-19 pandemic situation allows” a ministry official says in an email statement.

“However, we have some embassies where it is currently not possible to accept visa applications, either due to regulations and restrictions of the corresponding local authorities or to protect the health of the visa applicants and embassy staff.”