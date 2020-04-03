VR waives railway restaurant rents for two months

Cafes, bars and restaurants will have to remain closed by law from 4th April until 30th May which VR Group acknowledges will hurt many of the operators at local stations.

State railways operator VR Group says it is waiving the rents of cafes and restaurants on its station properties across the country for two months, because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennants won’t have to pay their rents for May and June, based on Parliament’s vote to close all cafes, restaurants, bars and nightclubs from 4th April until 30th May in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

“For our part, we want to make it easier for small entrepreneurs in particular to survive the coronavirus crisis, and to support the continuity of their operations” says Juha Antti Juutinen, VR Group’s Real Estate Director.

The company is also negotiating with individual operators on flexible terms to pay their rents if there’s been a drop in business, to help alleviate the financial hardship.

VR Group owns and manages properties at railway stations and at railway yards, depots and logistics warehouses around Finland.