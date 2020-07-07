VR ending ticket sales, laying off staff at five mainline stations

The train operator will close its dedicated ticket sales offices at Jyväskylä, Lahti, Oulu, Tikkurila and Turku stations.

Finnish railways operator VR is to end ticket sales at five mainline stations, and potentially making 13 staff unemployed.

Dedicated VR ticket sales offices at Jyväskylä, Lahti, Oulu, Tikkurila and Turku are to close and the company is starting negotiations with the staff who work there, and whose assignments will come to an end.

“We are discussing the next steps with our employees during the next a few days, during which the details will be specified” VR tells News Now Finland in a statement.

VR says that most customers now use self-service options and just 6% of people using these stations have been buying their tickets at the service points.

In the future tickets can be bought either through the newly renovated ticket machines, or at R-Kioski inside the station, or nearby.

In addition, tickets are still available from the online store, the VR Matkalla application, and by telephone from customer support service that helps with ticket changes, self-service channels and services for disabled persons and assistant services.