Viking Line plans job cuts, citing Finland-Sweden travel restrictions

Some staff could be offered part time roles, while others could be furloughed, but the company has made it clear there will also be job cuts.

Viking Line is starting co-determination talks to cut jobs, or shift some staff to part-time roles, and says the ongoing travel restrictions during the coronavirus crisis, in particular between Finland and Sweden, simply means fewer people are traveling.

Hundreds of staff in Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Åland are affected by the talks which aim to reduce costs of the company’s operations on land, and improve efficiency and the changes, including redundancies, will impact around 200 people.

“For Viking Line, the most important restrictions still in effect concern travel restrictions between Finland and Sweden. The international market has also been drastically affected. It is difficult at present to estimate how long the coronavirus pandemic will last and what the effects will be on Viking Line’s future results, financial position and cash flow” explains Jan Hanses, president and CEO of Viking Line.

“In this challenging situation, adaptation measures are unfortunately needed to secure the company’s future operating conditions” Hanses adds.

Although Viking Line made significant reductions in its services during the spring, by July all seven of the ships had returned to services. However the company also reported falling sales. In the period April – June 2020 net sales amounted to €22.6 million, down from €131.1 the year before.