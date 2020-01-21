Valmet starts talks to cut 90 Tampere jobs

The company says it wants to improve competitiveness and profitability by moving work from Finland to Portugal.

Valmet is starting talks to cut up to 90 jobs at its Tampere plant and move the work abroad.

The company, which specialises in pulp, paper and energy technologies, says it’s going to move part of its fabrics business unit production from Finland to Portugal in an effort to boost competitiveness and profitability.

Talks on job cuts are set to last for the next six weeks and will result in lay-offs during 2021, although the company warns that during 2020 there could be some temporary lay-offs and moving some staff to part time work.

The fabrics business unit in Tampere develops and manufactures press felts, shoe press belts, dryer fabrics and wide filter fabrics.

Valmet employs 5100 people in Finland, of which 2000 are based in Tampere.

The company says it currently has 160 open positions.