Textile manufacturer Finlayson wins face mask import order

The Finnish textile company says it won't be making a profit on this order, which the company considers to be part of its social responsibilities.

Finnish textile manufacturer Finlayson has signed a deal to provide 60 million masks to the National Emergency Supply Agency NESTA.

The deal involves the masks being made in China, with Finlayson responsible for their procurement and delivery to Finland. The masks will be high quality for use in hospitals.

Unusually, Finlayson says it won’t be making a profit from the contract, which the company considers part of its social responsibility to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

“The most important thing for Finland and Finlayson is to keep the second wave under control so that schools, kindergartens and the whole society remain open” says Finlayson’s Sales Director Mikko Koponen.

After a series of scandals in the spring around state procurement of protective equipment which resulted in the previous head of NESTA resigning his position, the organisation says for this contract there were thorough background checks and a commercial assessment done.

No price has been revealed for the deal, but it is thought to be worth several millions of euros.

The first batch of masks will arrive by air cargo, with the rest of the contract shipment coming by sea during October and November.