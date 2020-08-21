Survey: Businesses have low confidence in government’s employment strategies

The numbers about confidence from the business community don't look good for Sanna Marin's government - but they're much healthier than a year ago under Antti Rinne's government.

A new survey carried out by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK finds that 67% of businesses say they have low confidence in the government’s ability to boost employment.

However this is a significant improvement from just one year ago when 81% of businesses said they had low confidence in former Prime Minister Antti Rinne‘s Social Democrat-lead government to make employment-friendly decisions.

Most companies who took part in the survey also said that remote working during the coronavirus crisis made it tough for them to operate.

Some 1,413 entrepreneurs and business leaders took part in the survey – all of them are employers – between 13th and 18th August. The highlights of the findings include: