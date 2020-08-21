Survey: Businesses have low confidence in government’s employment strategies

A new survey carried out by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK finds that 67% of businesses say they have low confidence in the government’s ability to boost employment.
However this is a significant improvement from just one year ago when 81% of businesses said they had low confidence in former Prime Minister Antti Rinne‘s Social Democrat-lead government to make employment-friendly decisions.
Most companies who took part in the survey also said that remote working during the coronavirus crisis made it tough for them to operate.
Some 1,413 entrepreneurs and business leaders took part in the survey – all of them are employers – between 13th and 18th August. The highlights of the findings include:
- 67% have low confidence in the government’s ability to make employment-friendly decisions;
- 56% of companies said they have low confidence in the government’s ability to promote entrepreneurship (a big improvement from last year when 89% said they had low confidence in Antti Rinne’s government);
- 41% of companies reported having to make furloughs during the coronavirus crisis;
- 10% reported making permanent job cuts during the coronavirus crisis;
- 8% of companies said they fear going bankrupt;
- 70% of companies said teleworking has not made it easy for them to operate.