Shoe designer Minna Parikka to close her business

The company has had success with online sales this year but 40-year old Parikka says this is a decision she's been thinking about for some time.

Finnish shoe designer Minna Parikka has announced she’s closing down her business, with the last date to buy shoes from the online store just before Christmas on 20th December.

The businesswoman says that she has achieved everything she wanted in her career – with the shoes sold in luxury stores around the world like Selfridges, Harrods and Galeries Lafayette – but that she now has different goals in life.

“The brand has always moved forward boldly, and the same courage has been the secret to the brand’s success” says Parikka in a statement.

“This success gives me direction and motivation to redefine my path and seek new adventures” Parikka says in a Monday statement” she adds.

The coronavirus pandemic hit the business badly at first, with the company’s Aleksanterinkatu store in Helsinki having to close in the summer.

However operations switched to online sales, with the company describing their e-commerce efforts as successful – sales are up 150% compared with the previous year online.

Parikka says she’s been considering the decision to quit the business for a long time, and that it wasn’t easy.