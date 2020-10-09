Restaurant and bar workers bring ‘Ladle Revolution’ protest to the streets of Helsinki

People in the industry say there could be more thought given to imposing restrictions on only the busiest days of the week, but allowing restaurants and bars to stay open at other times.

Hundreds of restaurant and bar workers, many carrying ladles from their kitchens, gathered in Helsinki on Thursday to protest increased coronavirus restrictions which they say will impact thousands of jobs in the industry.

The demonstrators banged the utensils together within earshot of parliament, at a noisy rally reminiscent of Iceland’s 2008 pots and pans revolution, when citizens brandishing kitchen implements railed against the government’s handling of the financial crisis.

“There’s no-one who would say that corona isn’t real. And there’s no-one who wouldn’t say one way or the other we have to find how to get the epidemic down” says Joni Bitter a manager at Bar Loose in the capital, and one of the organisers of the ladle protest.

“But how I feel is that all the restrictions are way too hard at they moment. They are way too categoric.”

Restaurant and workers say the way the government and public health authorities have gone about clamping down on their sector is a blunt tool: like using a sledgehammer to crack an egg.

From this weekend all bars, restaurants and cafes of any type in six Finnish regions – Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa, Kanta-Häme, Ostrobothnia and South Ostrobothnia – must stop serving customers at 22:00 and close by 23:00. They’ll also have to restrict seated customers to just 50% occupancy.

The most is in response to rising coronavirus levels in those areas, with the pandemic now in either the ‘accelerated’ or ‘spreading’ phase. That means there’s up to 50 confirmed cases per 100,000 people in the last fortnight, and authorities increasingly unable to trace the source of viral chains.

“I do think that on Fridays and Saturdays after 12 o’clock there are way too many people in way too small areas, and after two o’clock they’re also way too drunk. So I do see that would be the point we should limit the opening hours” says Joni Bitter, who’s been working in the hospitality industry for twenty years.

“That being said, honestly, on Mondays and Tuesdays you can go to a pub and there’s not a single person there” he tells News Now Finland.

Critics in the industry say the way the government’s gone about mandating a blanket ban on all types of hospitality venue leaves no room to operate even for businesses that don’t mind restrictions at the busiest times – the times when coronavirus could more easily spread – but want to be open during quieter hours when they might stand a chance of making some money.

“It’s a huge issue that they cannot divide different types of restaurants, which is insane because we have alcohol licenses that already put some sort of divisions in place. And some places don’t even have alcohol services” says Bitter.

Restaurant and bar closures in Europe

Finland is not the only European country deciding to place fresh restrictions on the restaurant and bar industry as the pandemic’s second wave surges across the continent.

This weekend restaurants, bars and shops in Berlin will have to close between 23:00 and 06:00.

In France bars in Paris, Lille, Marseille, Lyon, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne are closed for the next two weeks, although restaurants can remain open under strict conditions The Local France reports.

And as Helsingin Sanomat reports Scotland is closing bars and restaurants in five regions from Friday night at 18:00 for two weeks – although cafes that don’t serve alcohol are allowed to stay open.

Finnish public health experts say late night drinking leads to lower inhibitions over social distancing and good hygiene practices, and that a number of coronavirus clusters have been linked to bars and restaurants.

According to Mika Salminen from THL, international studies show if bars and night clubs are closed infections would be reduced by more than 30%. At a briefing this week, Salminen said Covid-19 spreads when people are close together, when they speak loudly or sing.

“When people are still using stimulants [like alcohol] at the same time, the perception of risk decreases. This is human nature” says Salminen.

Coronavirus exposures and changing habits

Last week there were 149 mass coronavirus exposures reported across Finland. More than half were found at schools, kindergartens or linked with leisure activities. About 10% were linked to bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

Activists within the industry look at figures like this and see little justification for closing down businesses en masse at 22:00. They’re advocating instead a more considered approach which might also help change consumer habits and keep businesses afloat.

“I would see the solution that on those problematic hours yes, let’s have restrictions. But let’s try to divide people visiting the bars. In the last ten years restaurant people have complained the sales are coming in a few hours, pretty much on Fridays and Saturday so I could even see here a chance you could even go to a club on Mondays or Tuesdays […] there are other options to Fridays and Saturdays” says Bar Loose’s Joni Bitter.

“The restrictions shouldn’t be so categoric. They should be more detailed, and take more care of the type of restaurant.”