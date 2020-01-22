Prime Minister in Davos for World Economic Forum

The annual gathering attracts billionaires, pop stars, business leaders, politicians and civil society to the exclusive Swiss ski resort.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is in Davos today, attending the World Economic Forum WEF.

It’s an annual gathering of billionaires, pop stars, Hollywood celebrities, huge multinational corporations, political leaders and civil society regularly attracts criticism for being a forum with a lot of talking but not much concrete action; as well as for the large number of private jets that ferry the rich and famous to the exclusive Swiss ski resort.

So what’s the PM doing there? On Thursday afternoon she’ll be speaking on a panel about the Arctic alongside former American Vice President Al Gore, among others; while on Thursday she’ll be speaking on a panel about social mobility and gender parity.

In a statement the PM’s office says she’ll have separate meetings with the president of Ghana, and leaders of large tech companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft to discuss corporate social responsibility, sustainable development and job creation.

The PM is accompanied on the trip to Davos by Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen.