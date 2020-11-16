Number of job vacancies falls year-on-year

The latest figures from Statistics Finland highlight the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the economy.

New figures published on Monday morning show the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. Statistics Finland reports the number of job vacancies during the period July-September was down compared to the year before.

Last year there were 48,500 vacancies while this year there were 43,000. The number of available jobs fell especially in the Helsinki capital city region.

There’s also been a change in the type of jobs available: in the third quarter this year some 30% of all job vacancies were temporary positions, whereas a year before 23% of jobs were temporary. Statistics Finland also reports the number of part-time jobs is up 5% compared with the same period in 2019.

Employers estimate that 54% of open vacancies were hard to fill (last year the figure was 67%) with the most difficult sectors to find good applicants in health and social work.