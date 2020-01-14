Nokia to cut 180 jobs with Espoo hit hardest

The company is making more job cuts in 2020 as it tries to save €500 million.

Nokia has announced it will be cutting approximately 180 jobs in Finland this year, as part of a strategy to save €500 million by the end of 2020.

The company will start negotiations next week and look at all locations in the country although the biggest impact is expected to be felt in Espoo.

The company’s 5G product development and the Oulu plant are not likely to be affected by the latest round of job cuts.

“The savings program we launched in 2018 has progressed as planned. We will continue to improve our operational capability and ensure the long-term competitiveness of the company” says Nokia’s Finland country manager Tommi Uitto.

“These decisions are not easy and we will do our best to support our staff during the change process” he adds.

Nokia currently has around 6000 employees in Finland.

