Mixed reaction as government unveils new coronavirus business fund

Details of the new financial help are yet to be nailed down, but it's likely to cover a fixed percentage of lost revenues for a two month period during the pandemic.

The government has unveiled a new fund to help businesses stay afloat, and hopefully avoid bankruptcies and mass unemployment during the coronavirus crisis.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre) outlined the new package which is available to companies whose turnover has fallen significantly in recent months during the pandemic.

“With the new support we want to prevent a wave of corporate bankruptcies and job losses. The aim is to help companies recover quickly from the coronavirus crisis and to avoid temporary furloughs becoming redundancies” says Lintilä in a statement.

Lintilä noted that so far support for businesses has focused on future development, but now the government is looking to pay a percentage of fixed costs, up to a maximum of €100,000 to €200,000 covering a two month period.

Businesses can apply even if they have received other funding for example from Business Finland or ELY Keskus, but the amount received will be deducted by 70%.

When the new law comes into force in the coming weeks, the previous system of grants from Business Finland and ELY Keskus will stop.

However, the details about which companies can apply; on what timescale; how much they are eligible to receive; and even how much their incomes had to have fallen before they are allowed to apply for funding have yet to be worked out.

Mixed reaction to the new funding package

There has been mixed reaction to the new funding package.

The Federation of Finnish Enterprises Suomen Yrittäjät welcomes the funding and says the need for financial support is in the billions of euros range.

“There is a huge need for general crisis support. Nearly 10% of all companies have lost all their sales and nearly 30% have lost at least half. Many companies are in deep trouble. Crisis support brings relief to those companies” says CEO Mikael Pentikäinen.

However Ilkka Kaukoranta, Chief Economist with the Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions SAK says that financial support would have been more sensibly organised with funds to cover short term needs coming first, then other help to fund future development coming later.

“My initial reaction it seems this crisis help for covering business losses are coming in the wrong order. It would be justified if it was a short crisis, or coming at the beginning of the crisis, but it looks like this crisis is a bit more long term than we thought” he tells News Now Finland.

“It would be now more justified to support that re-pivoting of new businesses” he adds.

Kaukoranta explains that he thinks this sort of funding is not justified any more, because businesses were already able to access a range of other financial help including loan guarantees; getting extra time to make their tax and social security payments; having their pension contributions lowered; and being able to put staff on furloughs faster than before.

“But businesses in general are happy if they get more money” he says.