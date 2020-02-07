Majority support introducing a minimum hourly wage

The idea of a €10 minimum hourly wage is welcomed by young people, managers and entrepreneurs - but not by unions.

A small majority of people 52% say they support the idea of a €10 minimum hourly wage in Finland. That’s the findings of a survey carried out by Uutissuomalainen news magazine.

A quarter of people are opposed to the idea while 22% say they’re unsure. A total of 1000 people responded to a survey commissioned by the newspaper between 22 and 26 January.

According to the results the minimum hourly wage concept is supported by a majority of people in management positions, entrepreneurs and young people age 18 to 29.

When it comes to political leanings, supporters of the Greens and Finns Party are most in favour of introducing a minimum hourly wage at 58%.

Half of Left Alliance voters support the move while 54% of Social Democrats also support it.

Less than half – 48% – of the National Coalition Party’s supporters, and only 40% of Centre Party supporters would welcome the idea to introduce a minimum hourly wage for workers in Finland.

Neither the umbrella organisation for Finnish trade unions SAK, nor the employer’s federation EK support a minimum hourly wage.