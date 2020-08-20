Immigrant worker exploitation: Minister lays out plans to tackle abuse

A series of media investigations have highlighted the persistent and widespread problems of human trafficking in the labour market and exploitation of immigrant workers.

The Minister of Employment has set out a new action plan aimed at halting the exploitation of immigrant workers in Finland.

A working group was set up earlier this year to look into the problem, after a media investigation highlighted widespread abuses in the restaurant and catering industry, particularly involving human trafficking from Nepal.

Another investigation this summer showed how immigrant workers toiled in low-paid cleaning jobs and faced threats of deportation, physical violence, endured long hours without rest or food breaks, at the hands of unscrupulous Finnish and foreign employers getting contract work through the public procurement system.

“More emphasis will be placed on protecting victims, and steps will be taken to make things difficult for employers guilty of exploitation” says Tuula Haatainen (SDP).

“The exploitation of foreign labour is one manifestation of the grey economy. It involves more than just failure to pay taxes and other contributions; at worst, it involves gross human exploitation. In fact, exploitation economy would be a more descriptive term for this type of conduct than grey economy” she explains.

The working group has come up with 14 proposals which need new legislation to be enacted. Among them is a more effective system for targeting sanctions at employers who are guilty of exploitation; and making more resources available to authorities to cooperate more effectively in tackling human trafficking and forced labour.