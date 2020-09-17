Government ‘forgot’ about restaurant and tourism industry in budget

Industry lobby groups are calling for VAT reductions to help save jobs, as they warn that Covid-19 travel restrictions will "end charter winter tourism to northern Finland"

The Finnish Hospitality Association MaRa says the government ‘forgot’ about the restaurant and tourism industry in the 2021 budget, which was unveiled on Wednesday.

MaRa has joined with the service sector trade union PAM to call for temporary VAT cuts to help businesses like hotels, bars and restaurants already hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

The proposed rate cuts would see VAT on accommodation, domestic passenger transport, and culture and sports services reduced to 5% for the next two years; and a VAT reduction on restaurant food and alcohol to 10% for the next year.

The organisations say that reducing VAT in this way is an “effective and competition-neutral way to stimulate demand for services and boost employment”, and cite a previous successful VAT reduction on restaurant food back in 2010.

“Restrictions on travel and assembly, as well as teleworking and study, have a very negative effect on the demand for services in the tourism and restaurant sector” says MaRa’s CEO Timo Lappi, adding that it’s not just lack of tourism, but other changes in working and social life during the crisis, that have hit his industry hard.

“There are few guests in hotels and spas compared to normal. The situation is most difficult in the Helsinki metropolitan area and in the coming winter season in northern Finland, when there are very few foreign customers and business travelers” Lappi explains.

“Congresses and trade fairs have been almost zero use since the spring. Staff and student restaurants are in big trouble. The plight of our companies and their employees is great. It is unfortunate that the government did not take these factors into account in any way in its budget decisions” he adds.

Finland’s tourism and restaurant industry currently employs 142,000 people

Easing travel restrictions not good enough

The government recently announced a new strategy when it comes to tourism and coronavirus – allowing travelers from countries with high rates of infection to visit Finland for up to 72 hours providing they can show a negative Covid-19 test before getting on a plane, bus, train or ferry.

MaRa says this will effectively “end charter winter tourism to northern Finland” as some tour operators have switched their schedules to Sweden instead.

“Tour operators are canceling their winter trips, leading to the closure of tourism businesses, the destruction of tourism infrastructure created over decades and high unemployment. This will also cause significant losses to the municipalities of Northern Finland” says Timo Lappi.

“It is especially stinging when tour operators have in some cases moved all winter trips to Sweden, perhaps permanently.”

