Government considers new bar and restaurant restrictions

A growing number of coronavirus cases have been linked to people in bars and restaurants, with late night drinking possibly helping to spread Covid-19.

The Finnish government is considering bringing in new restrictions on bars and restaurants because of the continued spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to MTV News on Sunday, Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) says that one option is to force businesses to stop serving alcohol at midnight, and close at 01:00.

However some in the cabinet want to see restrictions a few hours earlier than that – or place limits on how many people can be inside at one time, perhaps with just 50% occupancy.

The reason for the possible new rules is that a large number of coronavirus infections have been traced to bars and restaurants, but if new rules are introduced there could also be a further compensation package made available to help businesses cope with the financial impact.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP) has also said that any new restrictions brought in now would have to be done in strict accordance with the constitution.

“The government must consider the big picture. The coronavirus situation is one thing and it is extremely important, but economic considerations must also be taken into account. Overall consideration is needed and impact assessment.”

Ministers will meet to discuss the matter further on Tuesday further on Tuesday, with any formal announcement likely by Wednesday.