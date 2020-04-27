Government concedes errors over EU protective gear order

Finland was the last country to sign up for the EU's bulk order of protective equipment after communications problems between ministry departments.

The government concedes that delays in joining an EU-wide order for protective equipment needed during the coronavirus crisis were due to ‘ambiguity of responsibility among officials.’

Finland was the last of 27 countries to sign up to participate in the order, although previously Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (Left) had said she thought the country signed up in good time.

However, according to a report into what went wrong, it turns out that Finnish bureaucracy got in the way of a speedy decision.

The internal civil service mechanics for getting on board with the EU ordering process fell between the responsibilities of Pekonen, and Krista Kiuru (SDP) the Minister of Families and Basic Services.

The person who would normally have coordinated this issue internally transferred to another department and ultimately left the ministry completely – with the various departments presuming, incorrectly, that other departments would handle the EU procurement order.

The report finds that the mistakes “were not due to any individual official.”

In a statement, the ministry says that joint procurement of protective equipment through the EU is one possible way to purchase the gear. However it didn’t provide a short term solution to the acute shortage of protective equipment as the delivery times for buying materials through the EU were rather long.