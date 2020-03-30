Fiskars to close temporarily, and start lay-off negotiations

The temporary job cuts will last up to 90 days and affect all 740 employees in Finland.

Finnish homeware brand Fiskars, best known for its range of distinctive orange-handled scissors, is temporarily closing its Finnish business, and starting talks to cut staff.

The company cites the coronavirus epidemic for negatively affecting consumer demand in its main markets.

“The health and well-being of our employees and customers is of key importance to the company. Fiskars Group has decided to temporarily close its business in Finland. E-commerce sales continue as usual” the company says in a statement.

The planned lay-offs would last for a maximum of 90 days and apply to staff working in stores, factories and distribution centres in Finland. A total of 740 employees are affected by the job cuts.

Fiskars says the impact of coronavirus has varied from country to country, and while some stores and factories have been closed temporarily in a few other markets, in some countries those operations have now resumed.

